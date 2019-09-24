Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Its Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Position by $775,314 as Share Price Declined; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Cut by $309,387

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 721,591 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 60.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 7,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 5,109 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200,000, down from 13,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 4.40 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,259 shares to 41,147 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 7,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” on January 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.: The Storm Is Finally Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Repositions Senior Management Team to Drive Growth – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yuma Energy and CARBO Ceramics among Energy/Materials gainers; Sundance Energy Australia and Blueknight Energy Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Dividend on the Company’s Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RYAM) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.