Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.64 Million as Share Value Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Cut Its Position

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 391,638 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 341,695 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Cambridge Incorporated owns 17,653 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap reported 138,592 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% or 44,062 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 18,228 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 5,300 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 75,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.70M shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Axa owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 8,100 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Regions reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 57,810 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 10,896 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability holds 28,875 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,440 shares. 30,834 are held by Beese Fulmer Inv. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.41% or 333,262 shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.76% or 22,882 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 6 shares. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca holds 1.27% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 5,520 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 2,820 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Wellington Management Gp Llp stated it has 5.35M shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested in 164,063 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc holds 0.09% or 113,548 shares in its portfolio. Burney owns 1,525 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.76M for 26.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.