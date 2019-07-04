Hawkeye Capital Management Has Lifted Its Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Position by $2.32 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 811,704 shares traded or 29.16% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 245,099 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 2,031 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 32,800 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt owns 925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 4.77 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 27,515 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 88,500 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 25,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 3,776 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 20,762 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). City owns 431 shares. Earnest Partners Limited has 1,000 shares. Foster And Motley Inc owns 41,104 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.33 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Gru A S has 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 53,712 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 256,700 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 5,542 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 31,500 shares. Aristotle Ltd Llc has 7.68 million shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 365,719 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Stephens Ar accumulated 11,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,583 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 23,700 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust holds 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 107 shares. 13,310 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 103,053 shares.