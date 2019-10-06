Hawkeye Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $3.80 Million; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Price Rose

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 231,826 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 63,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 314,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.39 million, down from 377,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.01 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Earnings and Acquisition Sent Greenbrier Companies Stock Soaring 10.2% in April – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zuora, Greenbrier, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier Companies And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier (GBX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.4% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adrian Downes Named Greenbrier Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37 million for 370.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull returns to ServiceNow – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow plunges more than 450 points as Wall Street continues its rough start to the fourth quarter – CNBC” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Markets rebound in major comeback — five experts weigh in – CNBC” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 5.27M shares to 14.28M shares, valued at $175.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

