Hawkeye Capital Management Has Decreased Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holding by $3.80 Million as Share Value Declined; Glacier Peak Capital Position In Alaska Air Group (ALK) Was Has Increased

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 598,656 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 353,079 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Alaska Air Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Companies Taking Big Steps To Reduce Virgin Plastic Waste – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,400 shares to 1,002 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,000 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 192,982 shares. Systematic Finance Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 545 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Intll has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 160,316 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 45,142 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.03% or 100,984 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 59,600 shares. 3,900 are owned by Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 141,163 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Element Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 11,832 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Exane Derivatives owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). New England Rech Management Incorporated holds 0.17% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 3,850 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,273 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Stevens Capital Management LP has 14,411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 18,396 are held by Jennison Associate Limited Company. Dean Cap Mgmt owns 26,080 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 24,082 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pnc Service Gru holds 0% or 4,145 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 22,715 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 25,379 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 147,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 226,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,813 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 19,535 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Co reported 26,775 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.39 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyBanc Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.