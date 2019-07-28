Hawkeye Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) as Share Price Declined; Rodgers Brothers Continues to Hold Holding in Abbvie (ABBV)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 362,388 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,255 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 104,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Portland Glob Limited Liability Co owns 2,593 shares. Fulton State Bank Na owns 73,211 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 80,256 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Llc accumulated 0.81% or 250,316 shares. 60,075 are held by Jacobs & Ca. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 1,278 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,488 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 5,828 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 55,491 shares. Sabal Trust owns 14,321 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 117,600 shares. Moreover, Telemus Capital Lc has 0.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thoughts On Greenbrier Companies’ Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 24,731 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 22,559 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 25,566 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 32,800 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 325,866 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 57,758 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 378,120 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 167,997 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 25,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company reported 32,405 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Street Corp stated it has 968,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Olstein LP has invested 0.98% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).