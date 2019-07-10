Hawkeye Capital Management Has Boosted Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.64 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Declined, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Trimmed Its Position by $1.50 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 375,335 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 32,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 798,037 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.39 million, down from 830,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.82M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,586 shares to 40,366 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,520 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Limited Liability. Saybrook Nc stated it has 0.28% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated has invested 0.9% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com holds 0.34% or 222,185 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 10,185 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 4,835 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 2.17 million shares. Fundx Invest Limited Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,600 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Llc invested in 0.18% or 173,952 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Invest stated it has 29,784 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated reported 7,016 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 12,064 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lincluden Limited has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Orleans Capital Mngmt La reported 16,626 shares. Citizens Northern invested in 32,678 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 4,970 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 890 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 65,895 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 45,740 shares. City Hldgs Company owns 431 shares. 287,664 are owned by Principal. Kennedy Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 97,666 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Paloma Prns Management holds 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 29,057 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 0% or 8,856 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Da Davidson holds 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 23,793 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,228 shares.

