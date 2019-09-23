Hawkeye Capital Management Cut Its Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake; REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (REPYF) SI Increased By 123.01%

REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REPYF) had an increase of 123.01% in short interest. REPYF’s SI was 72,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 123.01% from 32,600 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 16 days are for REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REPYF)’s short sellers to cover REPYF’s short positions. It closed at $15.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) stake by 64.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX)’s stock declined 19.29%. The Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 70,511 shares with $2.14M value, down from 197,201 last quarter. Greenbrier Cos Inc now has $978.73 million valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 179,577 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 569,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 1,869 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 147,714 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 57,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,170 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tci Wealth accumulated 150 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 31,669 shares. Next Fincl Inc owns 1,700 shares. Earnest Partners has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 55,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 140,479 shares.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.42 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Greenbrier has $3800 highest and $3400 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 20.58% above currents $30.13 stock price. Greenbrier had 6 analyst reports since March 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27.

Repsol, S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in upstream and downstream activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.79 billion. It explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil; transports oil products, liquefied petroleum gas , and natural gas; refines and produces a range of oil products; and retails oil products, oil derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG). It has a 7.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers asphalts; AutoGas, an alternative to traditional fuels; petrol, gas oils, fuel oils, and petcoke; aviation fuels; butane and propane gases; lubricants; and ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers, polyols, polypropylene, propylene oxide/styrene, polyethylene, glycols, petrochemicals, rubber, intermediate distillates, and hydrocarbons.

