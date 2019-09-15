Hawkeye Capital Management Cut Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holding by $3.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sg Americas Securities Increases Holding in Hilltop Holdings Com (HTH)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 325,486 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc Com (HTH) by 317.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 91,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 120,207 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 28,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 1.88 million shares traded or 276.64% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.32 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of America De has 215,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 21,469 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Com has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 62,559 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Verition Fund Limited holds 22,715 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 25 shares. Next Grp has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 50,950 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 31,669 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 110,000 shares. Olstein Limited Partnership owns 242,000 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds Nasdaq 100 Cover by 50,000 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $175,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc Com (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,392 shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc Sponsored Ads.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 19,965 shares. Tiedemann Limited Com holds 0.27% or 252,980 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.33% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Putnam Llc invested in 0.01% or 210,170 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn reported 18,050 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company has 31,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 111,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century Companies holds 0.02% or 791,091 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc has invested 0.07% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Lenox Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). 4,788 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 121,859 shares. 25,000 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Morgan Stanley reported 15,972 shares.

