Hawkeye Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM); Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Birchview Capital LP Has Boosted Holding

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 723,969 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $236.2. About 1.57 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 305,450 shares. North Star Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,847 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,850 shares. Burney holds 0.15% or 10,479 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 0.25% or 182,259 shares. Fairfield Bush And Commerce stated it has 0.56% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Btim holds 0.02% or 5,119 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,729 shares. Putnam Fl Invest accumulated 0.07% or 3,618 shares. Neuberger Berman Group holds 0% or 8,344 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group owns 447,550 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ellington Management Group Ltd Company reported 3,800 shares. Swedbank holds 156,323 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).