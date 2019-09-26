Hawkeye Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM); Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Lowered Stake by $368,082 as Market Value Rose

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 42,984 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM)

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 100,950 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.07 million, down from 103,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 112,237 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 25,851 shares to 77,109 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

