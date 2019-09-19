Hawkeye Capital Management Boosted Its Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Stake by $775,314; Braun Stacey Associates Lifted American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK) Position by $366,850

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 67,829 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, up from 64,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $121.52. About 1.34 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 531,251 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell invested in 1,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 23,566 shares. Moreover, Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,912 shares. Blackhill accumulated 6,000 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il reported 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,876 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 3,488 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 266,856 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 19,957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.03% or 205,391 shares. Transamerica Fin Advsr owns 775 shares. 8,925 were reported by Texas Yale Cap. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.08% or 41,284 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 932,865 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 9,043 shares to 87,458 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,230 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

