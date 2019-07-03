Hawk Ridge Management Upped Its Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) as Stock Declined; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Stone Run Capital Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 209,470 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 141,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 697,742 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, up from 556,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 165,355 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Btim Corporation holds 0.19% or 74,910 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 113 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Champlain Prns Llc has 408,755 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd invested in 1.99% or 100,840 shares. Company Of Vermont invested in 0% or 11 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 403,159 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 205,860 are owned by Franklin. Fmr holds 3.86M shares. Sei Invests holds 121,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0.25% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $90.81M for 48.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).