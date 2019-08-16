Hawk Ridge Management Upped Its Holding in Meta Finl Group (CASH) as Stock Price Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Increased Science Applications Inte (SAIC) Position by $456,760

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Science Applications Inte (SAIC) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 6,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 36,545 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 30,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Science Applications Inte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 152,821 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 87,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 471,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 384,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 213,700 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LM Funding Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 ROE Stocks to Profit as Trade War Spurs Volatility – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sunoco’s (SUN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Schnitzer Steel Industries – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Ptnrs Llc owns 27,900 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 17,070 shares. Ftb has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Invesco Ltd reported 101,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability has 301,250 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Blair William And Communication Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 16,213 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 158,414 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment. Amer Fin Group reported 437,092 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 28,659 are owned by Pinebridge L P. 293 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 85,604 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 12,797 shares to 160,611 shares, valued at $25.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 16,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,277 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).