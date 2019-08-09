Hawk Ridge Management Upped Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $304,000; Williams Jones & Associates Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (TD) Cut by $1.91 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 2.88 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (TD) by 59.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 35,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 23,960 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 59,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 520,232 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmab A/S Shs (GNMSF) by 20,210 shares to 49,838 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 24,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

