Hawk Ridge Management Trimmed Its Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Holding by $23.32 Million; First American Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP)

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 1.90M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – Cambridge donor BP urges university to keep fossil fuel investments; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Stake Since its IPO; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Offers a Trans-Alaska Pipeline or Prudhoe Bay Worker with Mesothelioma Immediate Access to the Nation’s Top Lawyers for a Better Compensation Settlement; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 55.20% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US oil makes it to Ukraine in another blow to Moscow – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,683 shares to 182,039 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 14,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap.

More notable recent Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Luxoft Continues to Execute Ahead of the DXC Deal – The Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why DXC Technology Stock Gained 21% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Luxoft One of Six Companies Collaborating with Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Blockchain Adoption – Business Wire” on February 21, 2018. More interesting news about Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Luxoft’s Risk-Reward Improving, But Credit Suisse Says It’s Neutral Until Evidence Of Growth Emerges – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 26,508 shares to 373,743 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 141,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).