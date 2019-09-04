Hawk Ridge Management Trimmed Its Argan (AGX) Holding; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Campbell Soup Co (CPB) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 191 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 157 sold and decreased their holdings in Campbell Soup Co. The funds in our database now own: 154.36 million shares, up from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Campbell Soup Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 113 Increased: 133 New Position: 58.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Argan Inc (AGX) stake by 31.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as Argan Inc (AGX)’s stock declined 14.47%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 330,543 shares with $16.51 million value, down from 482,543 last quarter. Argan Inc now has $652.18 million valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 24,512 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) stake by 300,100 shares to 1.74 million valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) stake by 228,655 shares and now owns 811,358 shares. Carbon Black Inc was raised too.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $13.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 64.71 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

