Hawk Ridge Management Trimmed Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by $5.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Increased Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 241,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 455,882 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 697,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 72,714 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 1.14M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

