Hawk Ridge Management Trimmed Celestica (CLS) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)

Among 4 analysts covering Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Great-West Lifeco had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) earned “Buy” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Desjardins Securities. See Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) latest ratings:

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Celestica Inc (CLS) stake by 42.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as Celestica Inc (CLS)’s stock declined 18.28%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 910,242 shares with $7.69M value, down from 1.60 million last quarter. Celestica Inc now has $920.76 million valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 593,603 shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) stake by 141,400 shares to 697,742 valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Milacron Hldgs Corp stake by 45,500 shares and now owns 919,086 shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

Great-West Lifeco Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $27.08 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, health, and creditor insurance products; and accumulation and annuity products. It has a 9.99 P/E ratio. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options, and education services; and fund management, investment, and advisory services.

