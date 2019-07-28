Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE) Has Upped by $312,800 as Stock Value Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52M, up from 482,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 731,169 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares to 429,282 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year's $0.62 per share. ORCL's profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

