Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Has Lowered by $23.32 Million; Osterweis Capital Management Raised Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.73 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4. Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of stock or 838 shares. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 15,010 shares to 70,550 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.92M shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 444,163 shares to 601,353 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 26,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.

