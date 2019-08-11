Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Has Cut as Market Value Were Volatile; Highbridge Capital Management Increased Its Zillow Group (Z) Position by $439,246 as Share Price Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 71.38% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 12,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 71,069 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 58,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 5.73M shares traded or 92.18% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M

More notable recent Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Luxoft (LXFT) to Report Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Luxoft Holding Fight The Headwinds? – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luxoft Shares Oversold, Provide Good Return Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luxoft Holding, Inc. (LXFT) CEO Dmitry Loschinin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 228,655 shares to 811,358 shares, valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 40,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,143 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Big Reasons Zillow Stock Could Rise – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Guardion’s Proprietary Medical Device, the MapcatSF®, Receives Patent from the Hong Kong Patents Registry – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SMART Modular Demos its New 3.0â€ 256GB Gen-Z Memory Module at the Flash Memory Summit – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zillow’s Massive Swing Into The iBuying Business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Zillow on Realogy-related pullback – analyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.