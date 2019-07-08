Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Has Increased by $914,600; Chou Associates Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Sanofi (SNY) by $2.20 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 1.12 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ADVENT ARE SAID TO COMPETE FOR SANOFI’S ZENTIVA; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Ablynx Offer Acceptance Period to Run April 4 to May 4; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi to Begin Tender to Acquire Ablynx on April 4; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Transaction Expected to Close by End of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Enhanced Adds Buwog, Cuts Sanofi

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company's stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 585,043 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares to 429,282 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by various sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co, New York-based fund reported 12,465 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 593,280 shares. Forward Management Limited Co owns 389,620 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Wisconsin-based Reinhart Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.51% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 24,526 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Amalgamated Financial Bank, New York-based fund reported 40,369 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 13,600 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 28,933 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 24,709 shares. Verition Fund Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 757,459 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hilltop reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Ci Investments holds 0.05% or 474,655 shares.