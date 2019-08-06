Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Holding by $23.32 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Marathon Asset Management Llp Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 76.24% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 43,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 635,550 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.02 million, up from 592,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 1.21M shares traded or 194.38% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 141,400 shares to 697,742 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 139,330 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $190.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,115 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.