Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Its Position in Microstrategy (MSTR) by $18.23 Million as Stock Price Declined; Anchorage Capital Group Has Lifted Its Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Holding by $16.00 Million as Stock Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 64,943 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 6.70 million shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 497,103 shares. Moreover, Huntington Financial Bank has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). James Research Inc holds 44,705 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Systematic Fin Lp reported 63,025 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has 49,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.12% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ww Asset Mgmt owns 26,729 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Thompson Investment Mgmt invested in 0.85% or 261,323 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 69 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares to 376,534 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 35,200 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 107,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16,522 shares. Brandes Investment Prns Limited Partnership reported 6,412 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 1,968 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 3,471 shares. Products Prtn has 12,400 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 2,829 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 35,213 shares. 6,457 are owned by Zacks Mngmt. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 68,404 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 17,200 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.