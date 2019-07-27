Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) by $5.49 Million as Shares Declined; Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 882,656 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69 million, down from 899,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 228,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,358 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, up from 582,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 1.01M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares to 242,433 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.