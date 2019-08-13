Hawk Ridge Management Increased Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake by $1.66 Million; Blume Capital Management Raised Walt Disney (DIS) Holding

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 5.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 87,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 471,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 384,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 178,736 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69 are owned by Ftb Inc. Comerica State Bank owns 27,363 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 18,736 shares. Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Phocas Finance Corporation, California-based fund reported 381,372 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). South Dakota Council holds 0.01% or 20,667 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 64,266 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 20,846 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 471,530 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 170,204 shares. Pnc Financial Grp owns 464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Federated Incorporated Pa reported 293 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Co owns 65,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).