Hawk Ridge Management Increased Its Stake in Caesarstone LTD (CSTE) as Share Price Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Intact Investment Management Has Increased Position

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 50,700 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 38,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 163,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 938,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, up from 774,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Caesarstone Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 42,868 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. REPORTS 37.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARSTONE LTD AS OF MAY 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $74M-$82M; 14/05/2018 – Joho Capital LLC Exits Position in Caesarstone; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 Caesarstone Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Announces Raanan Zilberman’s Resignation And Appointment Of Yair Averbuch As Interim Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M, EST. $621.5M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $621.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonald’s Sales Jump, but Traffic Still Lags – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 24,100 shares to 151,700 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 332,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 5. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 1,883 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 34,205 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Llc has invested 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Western Capital Mngmt holds 5.09% or 1,886 shares in its portfolio. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,144 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Torch Wealth Lc reported 10,355 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Holderness Invs reported 10,825 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.32% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 205,322 shares. Baxter Bros, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,005 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arizona-based Ironwood Ltd has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 4.41% or 1.21M shares.