Hawk Ridge Management Holding In Microstrategy (MSTR) Was Has Raised; Carlson Capital LP Increased Targa Res (TRGP) Holding by $2.93 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05M, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $149.05. About 100,524 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 2.52M shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 12,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs invested in 61,970 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 16,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,190 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 5,800 are held by Strs Ohio. Aqr Capital Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 64,348 shares. Principal Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 65,798 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). First LP holds 0.11% or 412,267 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 18,156 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 415,595 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 90,889 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 2,791 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. 137,582 are held by Invesco Ltd.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 50,200 shares to 851,655 shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 63,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,943 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 1.46% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Chilton Limited Liability holds 7,828 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 7,887 shares. Amp Capital Limited has 135,568 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 9,620 shares. Group Inc Incorporated reported 0% stake. 141 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Northern has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.48 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.10 million shares. Ent Fincl Ser Corporation reported 1,789 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,489 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 88,091 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Camarda Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 55 shares. 317 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards.