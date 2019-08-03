Hawk Ridge Management Holding in Brightcove (BCOV) Lowered by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Verity & Verity Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 163,649 shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 81,387 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 74,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Partners reported 0.54% stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Northern reported 424,218 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 29,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 55,272 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 35,527 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 67,104 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd accumulated 5,880 shares or 0% of the stock. One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Brandywine holds 69,756 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Parametric Port Associate Lc holds 0% or 20,336 shares. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 163,700 shares to 938,370 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,250 activity.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,812 shares to 7,713 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,885 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 127,734 shares. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 191,500 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 134,911 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,200 shares. Schaller Gru stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet National Bank & Ltd holds 0.2% or 3,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.07M shares. Valley Advisers reported 10,249 shares stake. Spectrum Mgmt Gp invested in 0.15% or 3,470 shares. Bartlett & Lc has 1.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). John G Ullman & Assocs stated it has 2.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,978 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.