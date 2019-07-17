Hawk Ridge Management Holding in Brightcove (BCOV) Has Decreased by $1.05 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Daiwa Securities Group Has Lifted Its Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 22,659 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 9,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,998 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 69,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 2.02M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,760 shares to 7,776 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 21,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,771 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com I (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,700 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.81M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 6,920 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2.17 million shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 75,932 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 38,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 79,793 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mcclain Value Limited Liability Company invested 5.05% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Tudor Corp Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 230,926 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 320,440 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 61,035 shares.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,250 activity.