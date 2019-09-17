Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holding by $3.19 Million; Matarin Capital Management Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 10,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.04. About 14.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 113,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 357,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 471,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 150,568 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.95M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year's $0.24 per share. CASH's profit will be $18.95M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

