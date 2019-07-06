Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Stake by $23.32 Million; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $13.50 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 53.45% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.93 million, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 6.27 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 87,187 shares to 471,530 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 444,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.

