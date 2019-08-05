Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Brightcove (BCOV) Position by $1.05 Million; Penn Davis Mcfarland Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 163,649 shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 29,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 430,196 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 459,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Mngmt Communication Lc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northeast Inv has 3,602 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 52,450 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com reported 296,916 shares stake. 370,202 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Usca Ria Ltd holds 2.18% or 176,855 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 16,494 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.44% or 197,000 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 1.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mengis Capital Management holds 3.57% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 112,084 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 682,269 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. Altavista Wealth has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,595 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 1.27% or 47,855 shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Limited (NYSE:ABB) by 100,099 shares to 535,807 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 26,508 shares to 373,743 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE).