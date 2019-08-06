Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Stake in Microstrategy (MSTR) as Stock Value Declined; Weibo (WB) Holding Has Raised by Parus Finance Uk Ltd

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $133.83. About 70,314 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 2.38 million shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.14% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 236 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 3,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 48,308 are held by Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Fil Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Stone Ridge Asset owns 1,968 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 5,779 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 43,721 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,659 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,997 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru owns 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 11 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does MicroStrategy Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Dropped 10.5% on Monday – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus (Uk) invested in 176,965 shares or 3.49% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As reported 207,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 569 shares or 0% of the stock. Bellecapital Limited holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 8,845 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 48,184 shares. Contrarius Mgmt Limited holds 691,874 shares. State Street invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 151,224 shares. Regions owns 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 120 shares. Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 10,632 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 20,192 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 131,714 shares. Moreover, Group Inc One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Nomura Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd reported 4,300 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).