Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Microstrategy (MSTR) Stake by $13.27 Million; As Incyte (INCY) Market Valuation Rose, Nikko Asset Management Americas Upped Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05 million, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 38,957 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 152.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 94,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 157,143 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.35 million, up from 62,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 411,102 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 17/04/2018 – The IDO rout — In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK $INCY; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 19/04/2018 – New! FDA’s insider review raises serious safety issues as Eli Lilly’s quick comeback shot for baricitinib heads for expert showdown $LLY -3% $INCY -4.5%; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 29/04/2018 – #2 – disaster Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 13/03/2018 – Incyte Corporation | Pemigatinib | N/A | 03/12/2018 | Treatment of cholangiocarcinoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Aqr Management Limited Liability accumulated 64,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 160 shares. 44,000 are held by Fil. Captrust Advsrs holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Llc holds 72,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 100 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 125,005 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int Group Inc holds 0% or 6,195 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & invested in 0% or 11 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 97,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,068 shares. 82,214 are owned by D E Shaw And Co.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Johnson Outdoors, MicroStrategy, Snap, NVIDIA and Nordstrom highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2017. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Watch Out For MicroStrategy’s Red Flags In Today’s Filing Season Find – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 243,200 shares to 546,508 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldg Inc Ne by 76,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 43,523 shares to 308,625 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 38,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,633 shares, and cut its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 8,696 shares. 28,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 4,067 shares. 291,393 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Guardian Capital LP owns 3,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 297,095 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,760 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 676 shares. Van Eck reported 0.09% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Ckw Fincl holds 0% or 200 shares. Financial Service invested in 0.03% or 1,371 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 74,539 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 6,332 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 32,064 shares.