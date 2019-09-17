Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Its Celestica (CLS) Holding by $4.86 Million; Share Price Declined; Yorktown Management & Research Co Lowered Its Mfa Financial (MFA) Position by $2.31 Million as Market Value Declined

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is down 9.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74M, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 140,456 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 243,200 shares to 546,508 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First LP reported 2.11M shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 7.42M shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Aperio Group Lc invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Comerica Natl Bank has 807,441 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 1.46 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Principal Fin Grp Inc invested in 42,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Mngmt Lp stated it has 166,207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De holds 15,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next holds 301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 28,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Networks Lc has 15,206 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 48,481 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 49,100 shares to 130,700 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Industries.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.63 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.