Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holding By $3.19 Million; Beazer Homes USA Has 1.04 Sentiment

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) stake by 24.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 113,802 shares as Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH)’s stock rose 22.31%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 357,728 shares with $10.03M value, down from 471,530 last quarter. Meta Finl Group Inc now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 371,039 shares traded or 54.44% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit

Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 47 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 45 cut down and sold their equity positions in Beazer Homes USA Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 25.69 million shares, up from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Beazer Homes USA Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 30 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Towle & Co holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for 2.44 million shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 633,467 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has 1.03% invested in the company for 2.69 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 271,469 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $26.10M for 4.38 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beazer Homes prices offering of $350M of senior unsecured notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beazer Homes Announces Pricing of Offering of $350 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beazer Homes Announces Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of its 8.75% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beazer Homes to offer $350M of senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Homebuilders open communities, model homes in Houston area – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock increased 3.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 487,976 shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $457.23 million. The firm designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 169,851 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 37,357 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 1 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% or 22,911 shares. Northern Trust invested in 430,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 124,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs reported 0% stake. Legal General Public Ltd Company owns 67,134 shares. 18,343 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 335,623 are held by Loomis Sayles & Communication Ltd Partnership. Sigma Planning has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). American reported 1% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $19.48M for 16.90 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All 5.00% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Galliford says cash boost from Bovis is key to housing deal – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Devon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese (CE) Shares Up 38% YTD: What’s Going in its Favor? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Garrett Motion Inc stake by 282,100 shares to 1.13M valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) stake by 809,196 shares and now owns 1.72 million shares. Zillow Group Inc (Prn) was raised too.