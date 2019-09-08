Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Brightcove (BCOV) Holding by $1.05 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Market Valuation Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Position by $4.02 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 122,983 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 684.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 201,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 230,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 29,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 5.41 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbtx Inc by 10,940 shares to 31,987 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 10,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,048 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 21,300 shares. Invesco reported 560,041 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Mackenzie Financial invested in 0% or 85,185 shares. Birchview Ltd Partnership holds 59,000 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. 15,438 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Net Ltd. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 14,350 were reported by B Riley Wealth. Prescott Grp Inc Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hudock Gp Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Oracle Inv has 5.23M shares for 23.09% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 85,000 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,436 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Pura Vida Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 235,204 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New 2019 Updates to the European Society of Cardiology’s and European Atherosclerosis Society’s Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias Incorporate Findings from the REDUCE-ITâ„¢ Cardiovascular Outcomes Study – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin: A Spate Of Negative News That Ultimately Does Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 29, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, AMRN, CARA, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability has invested 5.05% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 230,926 shares. Archon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.11% or 2.23M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 277,972 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 57,227 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company accumulated 5,880 shares or 0% of the stock. 46,537 are owned by Invesco Limited. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Aqr Management Llc accumulated 152,681 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James invested in 0% or 18,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 320,440 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 2.31M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 163,700 shares to 938,370 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbon Black Inc.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Brightcove (BCOV) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PERI vs. BCOV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brightcove (BCOV) Breaks Even in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.