Hawk Ridge Management Has Lifted Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding by $312,800; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Boosted Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 9,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,604 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 47,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.20M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52M, up from 482,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 867,262 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,623 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Goes Ex-Dividend In 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 17% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 421,482 were reported by Brandes L P. 30,000 are held by Cna Fincl. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bailard Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cognios Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Crescent Park Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 286,481 shares or 6.55% of the stock. Axa holds 139,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.3% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 278,645 shares. Harris Associate LP holds 1.32% or 5.53M shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Ltd Llc reported 2.27 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 72,201 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 2,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs LP invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 2,605 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. 28,084 shares valued at $3.90 million were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Whalen Kathleen M had sold 200 shares worth $27,896 on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Morrow J William sold 263 shares worth $36,979. Shares for $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,436 shares to 40,203 shares, valued at $47.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,386 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).