Hawk Ridge Management Has Increased Holding in Meta Finl Group (CASH) by $1.66 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Maintained by America First Investment Advisors Llc

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 87,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 471,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 384,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 281,856 shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Tru Financial Bank reported 59,581 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability owns 18,549 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). West Family Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Maple Cap Mgmt reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nordea Invest has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 127,259 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,967 shares. Villere St Denis J And Company Llc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.6% or 166,300 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Co Limited holds 0.03% or 106,217 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Company invested in 114,396 shares or 0.46% of the stock. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zacks Management has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pnc Fin Services has 1.33M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

