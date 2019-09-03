Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Position in Brightcove (BCOV) by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose; Discovery (DISCK) Market Valuation Declined While Chieftain Capital Management Has Decreased by $116.03 Million Its Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 5,232 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 4.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 18,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 90,313 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why The Trade Desk Called Its Deal With Amazon a “Game Changer” – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prtn Limited Liability owns 12,002 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,512 shares. Brandywine Tru Commerce invested in 0.52% or 69,756 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 2,814 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 75,932 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Citadel Llc invested in 0% or 19,784 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 189,327 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 183,849 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 432,420 shares. Trigran Invests Inc holds 3.48 million shares. Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd holds 5.05% or 438,177 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 1.81M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares to 488,947 shares, valued at $22.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 444,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.