Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Sealed Air New (SEE) by $3.68 Million; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Share Value Rose, New South Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 87,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 401,347 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.17M, down from 488,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 452,682 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 84,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 934,432 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.72M, up from 849,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.38. About 111,531 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 121,540 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $33.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,881 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 237,772 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.88% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 105,758 shares. Swift Run Ltd owns 44,913 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cls holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 580 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 6,685 shares. St James Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 196,281 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Company owns 2,250 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 129,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.23 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 685,100 shares to 714,200 shares, valued at $33.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 282,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).