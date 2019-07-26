Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Holding in Celestica (CLS) as Stock Value Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Declined, Holder Fsi Group Cut by $1.43 Million Its Holding

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 876,606 shares traded or 121.44% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 254.55% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celestica Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Celestica Inc. (CLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celestica Inc. (CLS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica Inc. (CLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 26,508 shares to 373,743 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.