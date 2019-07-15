Hawk Ridge Management Cut Argan (AGX) Position by $7.45 Million; Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Boosted General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 40,537 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 3.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: PROPOSED GM LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT MAY MEAN $1.14B PAYOUT; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – GM Korea, union fail to reach agreement before Friday deadline; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline; 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 21/05/2018 – GM is adding a four-cylinder engine to its full-size Silverado pickup, a highly unusual move; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer as plant closure looms; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tru Co Of Vermont invested in 331 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 54,064 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 2.00 million are held by Strs Ohio. Westwood Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Advsr Ok owns 93,787 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Marietta Invest Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Accuvest Global Advsr stated it has 12,619 shares. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 37,600 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 22,983 shares. Geode Management Ltd owns 17.15 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 201,489 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tariff, Consumer Challenges Are Priced Into GM Stock – Yahoo News” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ford adds KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney to its board – Buffalo Business First” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Ford, GM donâ€™t make the most ‘American-madeâ€™ car. Here’s who does. – Fox Business” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ram tough: FCA turns up the heat on GM and Ford in US truck sales war – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) (NYSE:NEE) by 57,200 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).