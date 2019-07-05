Hawk Ridge Management Boosted Stake in Microstrategy (MSTR) by $18.23 Million as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut by $11.17 Million Its Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 47,630 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 7.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 95,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,628 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 136,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 11.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 11,570 shares to 40,945 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.