Hawk Ridge Management Boosted Caesarstone LTD (CSTE) Stake by $2.46 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Raised Its Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Valuation Declined

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 118,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 929,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.34 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 163,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 938,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, up from 774,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Caesarstone Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 34,782 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF YAIR AVERBUCH AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Announces Raanan Zilberman’s Resignation And Appointment Of Yair Averbuch As Interim Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – Caesarstone, Luxury Quartz Surface Manufacturer, Unveils 3 White-Hot New Colors; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION,; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE REPORTS RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION &

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 67,541 shares to 204,968 shares, valued at $27.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call) by 604,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,200 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares to 134,623 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

