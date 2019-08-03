Hawk Ridge Management Boosted By $304,000 Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position; Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Echo Global Logistics had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. See Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) latest ratings:

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 38,000 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 526,500 shares with $4.22 million value, up from 488,500 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $548.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 6.15M shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of GPOR in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. Wells Fargo maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $8 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. Jefferies downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2019 Production and Pricing and Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SLB, TOT, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CNX Resources (CNX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Wood David M., worth $80,600 on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 369,392 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 275,307 shares. D E Shaw Com owns 1.32M shares. Mason Street Advsr has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 47,633 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Two Sigma Secs owns 12,079 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 188,315 shares. Strs Ohio holds 104,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has 0.17% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 544,525 shares. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,989 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 2,256 shares. Fmr Lc has 1.18M shares. Brinker Capital owns 49,790 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Amer Century reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Echo Widens Margins But Posts Topline And Earnings Misses For Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s How Amazon Is Dominating the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “McKinsey: The Best M&A Strategy Is Systematically Pursuing Many Small Deals – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Samco Enters Into Letter of Intent With Echo Pharmaceuticals BV for Reverse Takeover and Change of Business Transaction – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $569.93 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 23.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 80,897 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 03/04/2018 – Echo Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold Echo Global Logistics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,934 shares. Principal Incorporated reported 223,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Advisory Net Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Riverhead Cap Lc reported 4,335 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 219,455 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,819 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 5,677 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 42,913 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 10,772 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,376 shares. 18,792 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 334,974 shares. Capital Fund Sa reported 0% stake.