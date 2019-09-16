Hawiian Elec (HE) Valuation Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped by $1.25 Million Its Holding; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding Maintained by Bessemer Group Inc

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 80,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 245,345 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 2689.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 638,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 661,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, up from 23,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 2.54M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1,905 shares to 5,585 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,362 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 272,101 shares to 420,485 shares, valued at $105.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV).