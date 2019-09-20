Hawiian Elec (HE) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Has Boosted Holding by $946,000; American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) Holder Walleye Trading Trimmed Stake by $2.75 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) by 46.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 66,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $93.18 lastly. It is down 24.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 247,152 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $593.57 million for 19.41 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs, California-based fund reported 82 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc has 958 shares. Texas-based Cadence Bankshares Na has invested 0.5% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.35% or 785,971 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Company accumulated 4,619 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 3,119 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.78% or 65,235 shares. Bowling Port Llc holds 0.18% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 12,437 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc, Florida-based fund reported 83 shares. Oppenheimer Communication has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 10,064 shares. 15,088 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Inc. Johnson Group Inc Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 19,771 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 10,373 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:MLM) by 34,800 shares to 54,100 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN) by 110,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

